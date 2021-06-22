Fraud watch: Fake online payment account for Swatara Township Stormwater Authority

SWATARA TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department is calling attention to a fraudulent company named doxo who has created an online payment account for Swatara Township Stormwater Authority.

Authorities say resident should not create an account to pay for township stormwater authority bills.

“Please be aware that we have no affiliation with doxo although they have taken considerable effort to duplicate our website, links, phone number and company information to make it look legitimate,” the department said.

Instead, residents can pay their bill securely on the Swatara Township Police Department’s website or send their payment in the mail to the address on your invoice. Alternatively, there is a drop box available in the front of the municipal building.

If you have made a payment to doxo, consider contacting your credit card company and request for the charge be credited to your account due to the possibility of fraud.

The Swatara Township Police Department is actively investigating this matter.