GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field.

According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168.

The callers are stating that the person they are calling was served a subpoena and failed to appear. The recipient of the call is advised that they have fines that are accruing and the suspects are trying to keep the person on the line.

The callers are reportedly identifying themselves as police officers with different names each time they call. In some cases, the caller has left voicemails with a call back number of 717-281-8779, identifying themselves as a Gettysburg Police Officer. Police warn that this is a scam.

Police have stated they are aware of the calls and are actively working to identify the suspects. A Gettysburg Police Officer will always identify themselves and provide a badge number when asked. Officers would never ask to be provided money in any way over the phone or by electronic means.

If you receive one of these calls, you are advised to tell the caller you are hanging up and will call the police department number.