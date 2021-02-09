Hanover Borough Police Department warns of phone scam

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough Police Department is warning residents in the greater Hanover area of a phone scam involving an induvial who identifies himself as a police officer in a money-making scam.

The man is advising people who answer that they missed a court appearance and have a warrant out for their arrest. The man then attempts to persuade a payment to be made via wire transfer or gift cards.

Persons receiving such scam phone calls should immediately hang up and call 911 to report it to their local law enforcement agency. The Hanover Borough Police Department says it has not and will not make such calls.

While police officers may at times try to make phone contact with individuals in an attempt to get a wanted person to turn themselves in, they will never request any financial payment be made in lieu of making the warrant or citations go away.

Residents should become suspicious if a caller asks for personal or financial information and/or request them to make a payment via wire transfer, gift card, bitcoin, etc.

If there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a phone call, you should hang up and call a known publicized phone number to the agency, company, or organization to verify the validity of the original call.