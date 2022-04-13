HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have received reports of a phone scam that is contacting individuals and instructing them that they owe money for outstanding warrants.

The scam also says the victim is to meet with the caller to avoid being arrested.

Police are encouraging anyone who receives this call to immediately hang up on the caller.

Residents are reminded to not provide any personal or financial information to anyone alleging to the Harrisburg police unless it is in reference to an ongoing criminal investigation that you initiated.