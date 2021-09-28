Lancaster Police warning of phone fraud that scammed resident out of $2,900 in Bitcoin

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating a phone fraud scam that cost one resident $2,900 in the form of Bitcoin.

According to police, the resident was contacted by an out-of-state number and was told that he was the victim of a data breach. He was then accused of committing a crime and asked to pay to avoid prosecution. The resident hung up and was then called by a number that matched that of the front desk of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. That caller demanded the resident by the $2,900 in Bitcoin.

Police say there is software that allows scammers to fake existing numbers. The LCBP says if you receive a similar call from their front desk number, hang up and call the front desk number back.