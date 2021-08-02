Lititz Borough Police warn of scam calls impersonating officers

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department is warning residents about recent scam calls.

The scam has come from two phone numbers, 717-474-2259 and 717-474-2029 and the caller IDs for both of these numbers appear to show them as Lititz Borough Police.

According to police, the scammers identify themselves as Lititz Borough Police officers and then ask for money donations to the department. So far, no one has fallen victim to this scam.

The LBPD issued these reminders to know when you are potentially being scammed. The LBPD does not ask for donations or payments over the phone and will not ask for money for a criminal matter. Also, if someone is asking for payment in gift cards, it is almost always a scam.