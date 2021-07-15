Police in Lancaster receive 45 reports of unemployment fraud cases since July 1

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County have received dozens of unemployment benefits fraud cases in the past month with 14 reports coming from July 14 alone.

Officers from the Ephrata Police Department say dozens of victims were notified by their employer that a claim had been filed, or that they received unrequested paperwork from the state and benefits payments for claims they did not apply.

Experts from the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation say phishing scams have leveraged social media platforms, text messaging and emails to lure victims into providing their personal information for fraud purposes.

If you believe you have fallen victim to one of these scams, the Office of Unemployment Compensation has a list of resources on its website www.uc.pa.gov.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Police are also encouraging victims to report the fraud to the unemployment insurance agency in the state that issued the benefits. A complete guide can be found by clicking here.