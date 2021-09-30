PSP warns residents of handyman scams after multiple victims help arrest Carlisle scammer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle man was arrested after several scam victims came forward saying they paid him to do handyman services and not showing up, according to Pa. State Police.

Mike C. Kalinich was arrested for theft and contractor fraud for incidents dating back to 2019. Victims said they paid him to do services including fixing roofs and bricks, mowing grass, fixing lawnmowers and cars among other things in Cumberland County. They said he never showed up to do these services.

Police mention Kalinich had been sued in civil court by people and ordered to pay but refused to do so.

Police say Kalinich did not have a contractor license and has been operating small businesses in the area including RCK Enterprise and K & M.

Kalinich was arrested and posted $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victims of this scam should call PSP Carlisle at (717) 249-2121.