MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Auditor General Tim DeFoor took his “Scam Jam” to Cumberland County on Thursday.

He’s talking to people of all ages about financial scams and how to avoid falling for them. He spoke with seniors at Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg. DeFoor says older residents tend to be the most vulnerable and scammers prey on their emotions.

“The ones I hear about the most is when they call a senior and tell them that a relative is in trouble and wire funds to this address to this bank account,” DeFoor said.

In 2020, scammers cost Pennsylvanians over $200 million and $7 billion nationwide.