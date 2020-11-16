Steelton Police alert residents of IRS phone scams

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Steelton Borough Police Department alerted the public of recent phone scams involving fraudulent IRS or Federal Reserves System representatives.

The individuals identifying themselves as IRS or FRS representatives are telling people that they owe money or are wanted by the police.

According to the Steelton Police statement, the callers have foreign accents and may be calling from a New Jersey area code 201.

Residents who receive these calls are urged to hang up immediately and to not provide any personal information.

If contacted by these scammers, please submit an anonymous Crimewatch tip, call 717-939-9841, or contact Cpl. Basonic at dbasonic@steeltonpa.com.