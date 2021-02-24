You’ve fallen victim to a scam, now what?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Scammers are constantly creating new ways to steal your money and information. But you can protect yourself by knowing what to look for.

What to Look For

When searching the web, be on the lookout for fake websites, misspellings and poor grammar. These are huge red flags for fraudulent businesses or organizations.

Avoid clicking on suspicious attachments or links and never respond to requests for unusual payment methods, like gift cards, payment via wire transfer, bitcoin, etc.

If you receive a phone call from an unknown number, never provide personal information. Do not give out personal or bank information, social security numbers, deposit a check or wire money to the caller. Verify the caller.

How to Report a Scam

If you believe you may have fallen victim to a scam, you can contact the Department of Revenue’s fraud detection and analysis unit.

If there is any doubt about the legitimacy of a phone call, you should hang up and call a known publicized phone number to verify the validity of the original call.

You can also file a complaint with the FCC or file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.