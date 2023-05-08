(WHTM) — Sheetz announced that they will be hosting a new contest that will award one lucky customer “Free Gas 4 Life.”

Sheetz states that from Monday, May 8 to Aug. 31, customers at all Sheetz locations that offer gas will have a chance to win. Customers must be a member of the company’s rewards program, and then opt in to the contest through the app.

The company says that customers will receive one additional entry per gallon of gas pumped with a rewards account, and will also redeem 100 loyalty points per entry.

When the contest has concluded, one grand prize winner will receive free gas for life. Six customers will be awarded free gas for a year, and 700 customers will win a $500 Sheetz gift card.