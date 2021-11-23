Sheetz bringing back donut beer for holiday season

(WHTM) — Convenience store chain Sheetz is set to bring back its donut beer, “Project Happy Hole-idayz” for a limited time at 261 locations starting at 4 p.m. on Black Friday.

Sheetz first announced this beer at this time last year, saying it’s brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes. It’ll be available at certain locations in Pa. (with many in the Midstate), Md., N.C. and Va., and is brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Sheetz describes its special beer as a deep golden pale ale with hints of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

For $7.99, customers can buy four packs of sixteen-ounce cans. Sheetz says it will not be restocked when it runs out.

For a list of locations to buy the beer, click here.