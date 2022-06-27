(WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz announced an initiative Monday to “lower the pain at the pump” with a huge gas price reduction nationwide.

According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz, will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Unleaded 88 is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles.

Sheetz states this is a limited-time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

According to AAA the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is 4.95 for regular, down from $5.02 last week. In the Midstate gas prices have remained close to the statewide average between $4.89 and $4.91.