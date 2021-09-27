Sheetz Rewardz members can get free coffee Wednesday for National Coffee Day

(WHTM) — Sheetz announced it will celebrate National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by allowing My Sheetz Rewardz members the opportunity to get one free coffee.

The promo is valid for any size self-serve coffee at all Sheetz locations. Coffee offered in this deal includes four signature blends varying from light to dark roasts for its self-serve area.

Sheetz also offers Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more.

Customers can sign up for rewards for free on the Sheetz app and on sheetz.com.