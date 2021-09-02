Sheetz to ‘cap off’ the summer with limited edition vanilla cappuccino beer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain, is set to launch its new limited-edition vanilla cappuccino craft beer dubbed ‘Project Vanilla Shteam Machine’ on Friday.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The chain says its latest craft beer is brewed with Sheetz’s vanilla cappuccino, giving it a “light vanilla flavor with subtle coffee notes and a delicate hop aroma.”

“We are excited to partner once again with Evil Genius Beer Company,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “Our first craft beer collaboration, Project Brewberry Muffinz, sold out in just five days. We anticipate similar customer demand for this limited-edition beer that will only be available while supplies last.”

You can grab your own cans of Project Vanilla Shteam Machine in four-packs of sixteen ounces, retailing for just under $8. Each store will carry a limited supply of the brew, which will be available while supplies last starting Friday at 4 p.m.

In May, Sheetz also launched its limited-edition strawberry and banana milkshake IPA, which was said be have been brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree.

The company says that beer paired best with sunscreen, flip flops and a pair of shades.