Sheetz to celebrate Veterans Day with free meal and car wash

(WHTM) — Sheetz is planning to show respect and gratitude to U.S. veterans and active-duty service members by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Sheetz is offering a free half turkey or ham sub with a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations to honor those who served or are actively serving our country.

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. This offer only applies at Sheetz locations with a car wash, and military ID or proof of service must be shown. To find your closest location, click here.