(WHTM) — Monday is tax day, but a new law could have a big impact on your wallet when you file your returns next year.

New tax laws are now in effect for mobile payment apps like PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp. Beginning January 1 of this year, if you make more than $600 for the sale of goods and services you will have to report to the IRS. This only applies if you are using the apps to accept payment for a service you provide or something you have sold.

“These changes don’t apply to payments between friends and family so you can still split the cost of dinner out or go in on a family gift together,” said Jennifer Holly, a tech expert.

These tax laws are being updated to try to keep up with technology. The IRS wants to do a better job tracking your income.

“If you use payment apps to accept money for your side hustle or for selling other things that you make at home. A lot of people like to make and sell candles, and masks now, and even jewelry. Well, you’ll need to report those earnings when you file taxes next year in 2023,” Holly said.

But how do you keep track of that when it is time to file your taxes next year?

“That’s a fantastic question who needs more paperwork and more to worry about with the government right. But for PayPal and Venmo at least there’s an easy way to tag a payment as goods and services. You can do it right on the screen where you’re doing those transactions,” Holly said.

Most payment apps and services will send you the required tax forms next year. As for this year, be careful filing your returns. Eighty percent of Americans don’t use a tax professional and that could lead to costly errors.

“The biggest mistake people make is not using the tech tools right at your fingertips to get your taxes done accurately and on time,” Holly added.

There are free apps and websites that can help with your taxes, including the IRS free file. For more information about the new rules concerning mobile payment apps, click here.