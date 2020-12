In this digital original, we’re helping you get ready for the holidays with tech gift ideas!

First, James talks with tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch who has ideas on video games, audio accessories, and a way to stay connected with loved ones when you can’t be with them in person.

Then, James talks with tech expert Katie Linendoll about trending toys, wireless headphones, more games, and a way to put a personal touch on your Christmas cards.

For more information, visit techgifts.tv