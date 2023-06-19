(WHTM) — We have been hearing more about artificial intelligence lately. The technology is here and the government is keeping a close eye on how AI can either help or hurt the economy.

Artificial Intelligence is basically using computers mimicking human intelligence to perform tasks usually done by humans. To some, this may sound scary. But you are probably already using it and it is not going anywhere.

“Nearly everyone today is using AI. For example, your phone is giving you directions using artificial intelligence,” Jordan Crenshaw with the US Chamber of Commerce said.

From self-driving cars to chatbots, AI technology is getting really advanced, which concerns some people. However, Crenshaw says AI can be good for the economy.

“It’s boosting incomes, finding cures for diseases more quickly, and simplifying our lives. Take for example here in Harrisburg, the airport is employing AI powered software to hunt for lost baggage,” Crenshaw said. “AI is best used to fill gaps in the workforce and not replace the workforce.”

The chamber formed a bi-partisan commission after hearing concerns from people across the country. The report shows the changes that need to be made come in the form of getting young people interested in tech much sooner.

“We also need investments in re-training and re-skilling for those who are already in the workforce,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw also said it is important that the US does not fall behind.

“The nation that leads in AI will have a strategic advantage in the 21st century but we do have our competitors. In many ways, China is working to out-develop us and is out-patenting us in some areas like robotics,” Crenshaw said.

But are we moving too fast with AI? Should there be a pause on its development?

“The clear answer is no. We can walk and develop trustworthy AI at the same time. But that’s why it’s critical that the united states and its allies really work to ensure that AI is trustworthy for its users and that way we can remain competitive on a global scale,” Crenshaw said.

The bottom line: Should people be worried these AI technologies will replace them in the workforce?

“Actually, no. Really what we’re seeing here is this. Like with any new technology, there’s change. Jobs change. But we’re not going to see massive job loss.” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said AU is actually being used to strengthen the workforce, and not just by filling gaps in vacant jobs. There are programs that match job applicants based on their education and skills to new jobs.

