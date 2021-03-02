Show Me the Money: Auto industry bouncing back from pandemic

The pandemic has put the brakes on auto shows across the country, but there are still plenty of new cars and trucks ready to hit the road this year.

“Consumers in the marketplace are still of course looking for vehicles and the auto industry isn’t coming to a stop,” said automotive expert Mike Caudill.

Caudill takes us through the Stahl Museum in Detroit for a look at 2021’s newest vehicles.

Up first – the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

“L stands for long wheelbase. It’s the first time with the Jeep that they’re going to offer 3 rows. The exterior 4×4, you’ll get 5 different terrain driving modes,” added Caudill. “With the interior, they’ve refined it with a massive touch screen on the inside of this vehicle, and one of my favorite features massaging seats on the inside of that Jeep.”

The price starts at $30,000.

Another choice for off-roading, the Nissan Frontier pick-up truck and Nissan’s flagship SUV, the Pathfinder.

“The exterior design is awesome because it was redesigned for the new year. On the inside you’ll get this touch screen with wireless induction charging,” said Caudill.

If you’re looking for something more upscale, check out the Lincoln Nautilus with its touch screen controls and white leather seating.

“America’s best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time is this right here. It’s the Acura MDX and they have completely redesigned this from the ground up. It will be lower, longer, and wider. It’s about performance,” Caudill said. “One of the coolest tech features you will find in the auto industry right now is the introduction and integration of Amazon and their Alexa service into the inside of this vehicle. Just say ‘Hey Alexa’ and you can use it to function just like you do inside your home.”

This one starts at $50,000.

When it comes to electric vehicles, Toyota is America’s number one hybrid selling company. Their latest offering – the Mirai.

“This is a hydrogen fuel cell plug-in vehicle so you will be able to plug in that hydrogen fuel cell technology into the side of this,” said Caudill. “Toyota hedging their bets on what the next iteration of technology will be. On the inside white leather, touch screens show you all the technology features on the inside of this vehicle.”

The pandemic had a big impact on the auto industry, forcing many manufacturing facilities to shut down. Things are now picking back up.

“At the very beginning we thought the sales in the industry were going to really take a decline but automakers got really creative in how they priced their vehicles and the best part about it is the industry didn’t take a hit as bad as we thought it would.”

While car sales have bounced back, and demand has grown, the auto industry is now dealing with another problem. A computer chip shortage.

New cars can’t be made without them. The shortage is now forcing many companies to cut back on production.