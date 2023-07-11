(WHTM) — For shoppers, the week is like Christmas July. Amazon Prime Day begins tomorrow and it is not the only place giving out big deals.

Before your start clicking away, we have some do’s and don’ts.

This year, Amazon Prime Day runs July 11 and 12. It’s a time when Amazon slashes prices on many big ticket items and people look forward to it all year.

Prime Day is a 12-billion dollar giant of a sales day and even boosts other retailers as they throw competing sales events.

BlackFriday.com has some tips on what you should buy over the two-day shopping sale and what you should stay away from.

Their first suggestion is to buy electronics. You’ll be able to find discounts on personal tech products from brands including Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Google and more.

The best deals will be on Amazon-owned devices including Echo dots and Fire Tablets.

You should also look for apparel.

Amazon’s in-house lines of clothing, home goods, fitness accessories and more will also feature deeply marked down goods.

Finally, you should also shop back-to-school supplies.

Even though it is still the middle of the summer, this is a popular time for back-to-school sales.

Check for discounts on everything from back packs to classroom supplies.

But while many products will be heavily marked down, there are also items that it may be better to hold off buying.

The first of these is TVs. Prime Day will focus on Fire TV’s but you will see much better bargains across all brands during Black Friday in November.

You may also want to avoid gaming.

While there may be some sales on consoles, the majority of game sales take place leading up to Christmas.

The last things to avoid is settling for just Amazon.

Other retailers including Target and Walmart are also holding sales.

Target’s Circle Week began July 9 and is running to July 15. Walmart’s savings event, Walmart Plus Week, is also happening from July 10 to July 13.

“Everyone’s trying to get your attention and compete with Amazon. A lot of times the best things I buy on Amazon Prime Day are not from Amazon because the stores I like just offer free shipping,” Bridget Carey, senior editor at CNET, said.

Some other clips for Prime Day include that most deals last for the entirety of Prime Day and you can set up push notifications and be alerted when specific items on you list go on sale.

Additionally, while you have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop during prime day, you can get a 30 day trial and still take part.