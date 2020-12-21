Show Me the Money: Climbing out of debt

With Christmas a few days away it’s easy to overspend your budget. If you do get yourself into debt there is a way to climb out of that financial hole.

Financial Attorney Leslie Tayne says to take it one thing at a time and start with credit cards. If you’ve been a good customer with the credit card company and have good credit you can call them and ask for a reduced interest rate. If that doesn’t work, those are what you’re going to want to focus on paying off since they have the highest interest rates.

Tayne says an emergency fund with six to nine months worth of living expenses should always be set aside to support you incase of a loss of income. Putting money in whenever you can is the best way to do this because it will build up.

Tayne says don’t feel ashamed or embarrassed of your debt because you’re not alone. Minimum payments and managing your spending is enough.