(WHTM) — College can be expensive, and for many, scholarships are crucial. While they can be challenging to get, it’s not impossible, especially if you know where to look.

David Tabachnikov is the CEO of ScholarshipOwl, an online platform that matches students with scholarship opportunities. “We mark student loans as our enemy,” Tabachnikov said. “We try to eliminate debt as much as possible.”

Finding and getting a scholarship can be a challenging and time-consuming process, but there is money out there if you know where to look.

“In fact, depending on the source, there are between $50 and $100 million in unclaimed scholarships a year, just money that students are not taking,” Tabachnikov said.

“A lot of students think they have to have a 4.0 GPA to get a scholarship. Some scholarships are for high academic achievement, but there are a lot of scholarships based on different interests or hobbies,” said Tabachnikov, the key is to focus on what you’re good at.

Students may get nervous thinking they will have to write lots of essays, but Tabachnikov says that’s not necessarily true. A new trend in scholarship applications is creative videos.

“It’s fun to see and fun to watch. It brings the whole scholarship idea that was stagnant for 30 years into the TikTok generation,” Tabachnikov said.

Tabachnikov says the best time to start looking for scholarships is “three months ago at any point,” but “the second best is now.” And it’s not just high schoolers who can apply for scholarships, college students should keep looking, as well.

“In many cases, students actually need more financial support for the second year than for the first one,” Tabachnikov said.

He believes everyone deserves the opportunity to go to college, which is why he’s made this his mission. “In the U.S., there’s a much bigger kind of gap between who can afford education and who cannot,” Tabachnikov said. “I’m personally very excited and happy that I can contribute to solving that problem.”

