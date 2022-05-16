(WHTM) — Consumers know how important it is to pay off their credit cards and have good personal credit, but they don’t always know that how they use their cards can impact their credit score.

“The most important factor when it comes to your credit score is making sure that you’re paying your bills on time,” said Farnoosh Torabi, editor-at-large at CNET Money.

Torabi says automating your credit card payments is a great way to make sure that happens: “Set it and forget it … Make sure that you have hooked up a checking account or savings account to your credit card on file, and so whenever that payment is due, it gets cleared.”

Another big factor in credit score is what’s known as “debt-to-credit utilization.” This is the percentage of the debt on all your credit cards divided by the sum of the credit limits on all your cards.

“Credit scorers like to see that utilization at 30% or less. And here’s a pro tip: Americans with the highest credit scores, their debt-to-credit utilization is under 10%,” Torabi said.

Torabi says it’s a myth that keeping a small balance on your credit cards will help your credit score. “Carrying a balance on your credit card, the only person that’s winning is the credit card company because they are collecting interest on that balance,” Torabi said.

And while lenders like to see borrowers have a variety of credit, applying for more credit cards isn’t necessarily a good idea. Torabi said, “When it comes to boosting your credit score, it’s not so much how many credit cards you have, but it’s how you’re managing them.”

Finally, experts say the best advice is to keep your credit card balances as low as possible at all times. That’s the best thing for your credit score and your personal bottom line.