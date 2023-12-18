(WHTM) — A warning about a sales scam hitting your cell phone this holiday season.

Fake delivery texts urge you to click a link to find out about a problem with a package – only to steal your personal information when you click.

Text messages claiming to be from USPS say that “parcels cannot be delivered” — and prompt you to click that link to update your address information in time.

That’s what happened to small business owner Stacey Dominguez who posted a photo of a similar text she received to her Facebook.

“Several people I know, thought that it was real, for sure,” Dominguez said.

It said “the USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information.”

“Scammers are coming out, the holidays are always a really bad time for scamming,” she said.

“So I wanted everybody to know not to fall for it.”

The Better Business Bureau says their scam tracker sees an uptick in this type of scam around the holiday season.

“It’s all of the carriers actually because what the scammers are doing is they’re trying to fool you into thinking your package waiting, or your package is delayed, clicking on the link and giving up personal information,” Better Business Bureau spokesperson Melanie McGovern said.

Recently Michigan’s Attorney General released a statement warning, “Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device, and your contact information being sold to other bad actors.”

The FTC says in the first nine months of 2023, consumers reported losing $23.6 million to imposter scam text messages.

The USPS says text messages or emails will not be sent to a customer unless the customer registered on their website to receive this type of communication.

USPS also says their messages will not contain a link.

Experts say to keep track of your deliveries be sure you document where you ordered from, when and how it is supposed to be delivered, and the delivery policies.

Also, never give out personal information like your address or credit card number through a link.