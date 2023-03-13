(WHTM) — With the costs of everything skyrocketing, it’s more important than ever to manage your money. Many people who need help doing that turn to professionals for help.

A new survey shows that Americans are looking for financial guidance when it comes to managing investments, planning, and retirement.

A financial advisor can do all those things; however, one third of Americans don’t have one. The most common reason is because they don’t know how to get started.

“If you didn’t grow up in a family that was connected or already working with an advisor, just getting started and knowing what to ask and who to ask is overwhelming.”

Financial Expert Jen Auerbach-Rodriguez also says that it can be intimidating. With the changing complexion of wealth in America, many are the first in their family to ever work with a financial advisor.

“Understanding [questions like] ‘How did you accumulate wealth, how has your cultural upbringing influenced the way in which you think about wealth?” Finding someone who understands that very unique and specific journey is also a real barrier of entry,” explained Auerbach-Rodriguez.

With the recent market volatility and inflation, the time to get an advisor seems to be right now.

“So what does one gain from working with a professional financial advisor? You gain a plan; a plan that has been designed with your personal preferences, with the way in which you think about investing, the way you want to think about leaving a legacy. All coupled with a plan that’s been designed to weather whatever the markets throw at you,” stated Auerbach-Rodriguez.

It’s also important to realize that everyone is different, and so are financial plans. There isn’t a “one size fits all” category when it comes to managing your money.

A good plan takes everything about a person into account. “There are such rich differences across the board, so when you think about what a personal financial plan can and ought to look like, it’s one that not only marries the capital market assumptions, but it also connects it directly to the way in which an individual wants to articulate their plans for the future and their goals over the short, medium, and long term.”

Most financial advisors charge based on how much money they manage for you, but others charge a flat fee. If you’re just starting out, you may want to use a robo-advisor or online planning service.

Do your research to find what will work best for you.