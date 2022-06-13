(WHTM) — As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, the Midstate’s average is now $5.01/gallon. While it may seem that there is no relief in sight, there are some things you can do to make your car more fuel efficient.

The first tip – make sure your tires are properly filled with air. Automotive expert Mike Caudill says, “What’s interesting about tires, if you take out 10-15% in any one of your tires it’s going to force the vehicle to pull left or pull right. When it pulls left or pulls right that puts more force on the engine. That means making more fuel, you have to be able to produce more fuel through to control the vehicle.”

Tire pressure information is commonly found on the inside of your car’s drivers-side door.

Another tip to save money at the pump is to check your air filter. It is crucial that your car’s air filter is clean, allowing your car to breathe and run more efficiently.

A less known trend that people are turning to in order to save gas is fuel cleaners, which lubricate the fuel system and remove any harmful deposits of carbon, sediment, or gum within the fuel lines.

“When you put fuel in your vehicle it starts to separate a little bit and when it separates a little bit you can get water in there and soot, and all kinds of stuff that starts to aggregate in there. This [fuel cleaner] helps clean it and flush it out more smoothly,” Caudill added.

A bottle of fuel cleaner can cost as little as $7 and can help you get some extra miles out of your tank of gas.

Caudill’s best tip to help you save on gas also happens to be the cheapest – plan your day!

“Instead of leaving the house and going to Home Depot or Lowe’s and going back home and, ‘oh I forgot something,’ and back to the pharmacy then to the grocery store and back and forth to your house. Think about how many miles you’re putting on that vehicle and how much fuel you’re using. Plan your day out and go, ‘I’m going A, B, C, D, and then home,’ and you’ll save a ton,” said Caudill.

Slowing down can also help save gas; Speeding increasing fuel consumption and decreases fuel economy. According to the United States Department of Energy, every five miles per hour you drive over 50 miles per hour is like paying thirty-one cents more per gallon of gas.

This report was done by James Crummel.