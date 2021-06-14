Show Me the Money: Getting ready for Amazon Prime Day

The biggest shopping day of the summer is almost here. Amazon Prime Day is one week from Monday.

“Prime day has been Amazon’s marquee sales event since 2015. Since its inception and it really does offer some of the best opportunities to save,” Nathan Burrow, senior deals editor for WireCutter.

This year it’s June 21 and 22.

He says if you’re looking for deals, Prime Day is a great time to find them.

“Some of the prices are very competitive with those Black Friday prices really so if you’re not looking to wait until November, you can get those good prices during the summer months.”

You’ll find the biggest deals on Amazon devices and brands.

Other good buys — small kitchen appliances like the Instantpot, personal grooming devices like beard trimmers, hair dryers, and toothbrushes as well as electronics like headphones and vacuums.

“Also things like smart plugs, smart light bulbs, a whole variety of devices you can control with your voice or your phone are often really well discounted on Prime Day.”

When it comes to chip shortages, Burrow says it may have an impact on some products.

“I do think it could potentially impact some newer technology with screens and so the key there is making sure what you’re getting is not obsolete.”

That shortage is also causing manufacturing delays and those costs are being passed along to the consumer.

So while there are deals to be had on Prime Day, don’t get too swept up in the craze.

“What we find on Prime Day is that the majority of sales aren’t that amazing but that’s not uncommon, I would say that’s the same of Black Friday. The key is identifying the diamonds in the rough,” Burrow said.

That’s why it’s important to compare shops. Amazon isn’t the only game in town. Its competitors are getting in on the action — announcing their own sales days.

Target’s Deal Days are June 20 through 22 and Walmart’s Deals for Days event is June 20 through 23.

“You’re going to be able to obtain discounts from a variety of retailers and we really recommend shopping around so even if you’re not getting the price that’s to your liking at Amazon during the Prime Day event, take a look around at those other retailers, added Burrow. “See what those sales have to offer, you may find something that works for you.”

Another tip from Nathan — use a third party price tracker like CamelCamelCamel. That gives you the general price history of an item that way you know if something is really a good deal or not.

Also, you may notice Prime Day is a little earlier this year.. The rumor is Amazon is considering a second Prime Day in October just in time for the holiday shopping season.