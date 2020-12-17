Show Me the Money: Holiday Budgeting

During this pandemic holiday season, we’ve been talking about the added importance of staying out of debt. A big way to do that is with a budget. But for many people, that’s easier said than done.

“We have this idea that a budget is a spreadsheet and you have to track every single dollar going in and out. That personally didn’t work for me and it doesn’t work for a lot of people because it puts a lot of stress where there doesn’t need to be stress,” said Grant Sabatier, the creator of the Millenial Money website and author of the new book “Financial Freedom.”

He went from being broke at 24 to having $1.25 million when he turned 30. So, he knows a thing or two about saving.

He encourages people to build a simple budget with four categories.

Housing – the average American spends 40% of their income on this. Try to reduce that.

– the average American spends 40% of their income on this. Try to reduce that. Transportation – buy a used car instead of a new one.

– buy a used car instead of a new one. Food – we’re spending a record amount on food and delivery apps. and recurring expenses.

– we’re spending a record amount on food and delivery apps. and recurring expenses. Recurring – try to cut down on nonessential payments.

“Anything that you have to spend money on every single month that’s where you want to look for savings because that adds up every month over time,” said Sabatier. “Things like your cell phone bill, any online subscription, if you sign up for anything online you’re often going to get re-billed every month and sometimes it can be really hard to cancel.”

“We often think about money in terms of dollars and cents and we tend to look at our bills when we’ve overspent or it’s tax time or it’s the end of the year. We get stressed out about all those numbers or we don’t even like numbers but I always encourage you to think about the life piece first, because money only matters if it helps you live a life that you love.”

Grant says remember that as you’re shopping for others this holiday season, “Often we overspend by buying people gifts that they really don’t need.”

The best way to avoid that is simple, just ask the people in your life what they want instead of wasting money on something they won’t use.

With the new year just around the corner, Grant offered some tips to help get set financially to tackle the new year. “It’s always important to figure out first where you’re at before you create a plan to figure out where you’re going to go.”

So look over your expenses from the past year and figure out what you spent too much money on so you know not to repeat that in the new year. Then, Grant says figure out what you want to do in 2021 and set a goal to make it happen.

“Just planning a little bit ahead makes it so much easier when you’re thinking about cutting back on those small expenses..to prioritize something you’re looking forward to in the next year. It’s always easier to save for something than it is to save for nothing.”

Grant says if you focus on those four key categories – housing, transportation, food, and recurring – it’s the only budget you’ll ever need. Especially cutting back on those recurring costs. doing that could save you hundreds of dollars.