“With interest rates changing as well as inflation, overall, it’s made it difficult for people to buy a home. But the good news is we are seeing home prices drop drastically and that’s going to make the difference for those that want to buy or purchase. That’s going to make it more of a buyer’s market,” said financial expert and host of the podcast “Financially Savvy in 20 minutes,” Natalie Torres-Haddad.

Torres-Haddad says that experts are predicting as much as a 15% drop in home prices over the next year. This presents a real opportunity for those who are looking to buy a home for the first time, even if it seems daunting.

“First-time homebuyers, as well as those representing diverse communities, face the same challenges which is one, the lack of understanding of the homebuying process, and two, trying to find out ‘Do I have enough money for a down payment, as well as closing cost?’ These are different factors that can make the difference for someone that might be feeling overwhelmed and stressed and not feeling confident they can succeed during their home process,” said Torres-Haddad.

However, interest rates are still climbing, and homebuyers can still use all the help that they can get.

“How do you know you’re financially ready to buy a home? Buying a home is a huge milestone, it really comes down to ‘Have you explored all those educational resources that you need? Are you listening to webinars? Are you watching anything online that helps you learn more about the process, as well as reading articles and listening to podcasts?”’ said Torres-Haddad.

The stats on home ownership haven’t changed that much in the past 30 years, but there are still hurdles.

“Not knowing what you don’t know… understanding that you don’t know there is something available to you in your local city and sometimes having to deal with not having enough confidence to move forward in the buying process, it’s an overwhelming experience,” said Torres-Haddad.

The bottom line is that 2020 might be the year for you to take that step, and Torres-Haddad reminds potential buyers that there’s a hopeful future.

“We’re seeing that in 2020 through 2040 there’s going to be a huge growth in home ownership, especially amongst people of color, within Latinos themselves. It’s definitely a hopeful future.”