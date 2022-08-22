(WHTM) — From grocery delivery to dog walking to ridesharing, the side hustle is alive and well, and now more than ever as inflation soars, people are finding innovative ways to supplement their income.

Forty percent of Americans are juggling a side hustle, up 6% since the pandemic, making an average of about $12,600 per year in additional income. And it turns out you may actually be sitting inside the most valuable side hustle of all — your home.

Lisa Schroeder is the chef and owner of a restaurant, but during the pandemic, she was forced to close for almost a year. Then her husband lost his job.

That’s when they discovered Swimply, an online platform that lets you create income for yourself by renting your pool by the hour.

“Rob was very reticent about having strangers use our property, but the poorer we got, the more appealing it became,” Lisa said.

“In six months, the pool made more money than I made in a year in my previous job,” Rob said.

You don’t have to have a pool or a fancy home to capitalize on the trend. With Store At My House, you can rent out storage space in your home. Or maybe you have a yard and love animals; Sniffspot lets you earn cash by the hour listing your yard to dog owners so those furry friends can frolic off-leash.

Lauren and Chris Krieger took it one step farther, turning their Airbnb hobby into a full-time business, leaving behind their respective careers in marketing and finance.

“When we opened our third property in 2020, things started to really pick up for us, and we really made it a goal of ours to make this our full-time jobs,” Chris said.

“The pandemic was absolutely the catalyst for us taking the plunge to doing this full time,” Lauren said. “It was a dream that we didn’t even know that we had.”

One more app to check out is Neighbor. If you have space in your garage, you can rent it out as a parking space.

Remember, there are also costs associated with these ideas. In addition to your time, there’s maintenance and upkeep. You’ll also want to check your homeowners insurance to be sure you’re covered if something goes wrong.