(WHTM) — If all of your money is in your checking and savings accounts, it may be time to consider investing.

“Keeping your money parked in cash in a savings account, while that’s helpful for day-to-day transactions and having rainy day savings, it’s not really what’s going to ultimately get you to a place of financial security,” explained Financial Expert Farnoosh Torabi.

Torabi says that you could earn more money over the years by investing rather than those standard bank accounts.

“The best way to do that historically has been through investing in the stock market,” stated Torabi.

Nowadays, you can outsource to automated investment platforms to help set up and manage your portfolio for you. Torabi mentioned that you don’t need a degree in order to do this anymore. “The days of spending hours and hours and hours laboring over which investments to pick and then still not knowing you are making the right decision or not are long gone.”

The digital platforms come at a fee, but Torabi says it’s a much smaller fee than working with human advisors, who often use the same technology to guide their clients.

If you are tight on cash, you can start investing with what you have. “You don’t have to be wealthy to invest, but you do have to invest to be wealthy,” explained Torabi. “You can open up a brokerage account, you can start investing in your company 401K with as little as $10 a day. Start with what you have.”

According to Torabi, the most important decision that you can make is to start investing. “You just need to say to yourself, ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to commit to this and prioritize this.”

With threats of a recession and fears about the economy, you might think that this is a bad time to get started. But financial experts say that this is actually the perfect time for beginner investors to start building wealth.