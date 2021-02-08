Show Me the Money: mid-winter means more savvy savings

As we move into the middle of winter and further away from the big shopping holidays, it’s important to remember February has its own set of holidays – and there are ways to save.

“President’s day is a big sales day for everything home, so you’re going to find appliances on sale, you’re going to find furniture on sale, decor on sale,” says Kristin McGrath, editor of offers.com. “Every furniture store, every mattress store is going to have some form of President’s Day blowout sales, so if you need to upgrade anything at home it’s really a great weekend to shop.”

She says you can find a lot of deals during President’s Day. However, for Valentine’s day, you have to be a little savvier. You’ll want to place those flower orders early.

“For everything else that’s non-perishable so jewelry, decor, stuffed animals, even chocolates that have a longer shelf life, the best time to shop is at the very last-minute,” said McGrath. “So the day of or right after while they still have those things on shelves. They’re trying to get rid of them.”

You’ll also find deals now on beauty products and perfume. While it may not be as romantic, another great buy this month – tax services.

“All the W2’s have been sent out, all the tax paperwork has been sent out,” Said McGrath. “The tax software companies know that Americans are starting to think about their tax situations so that’s when they’re going to start offering promo codes.”

February is also a great time to shop for cold-weather clothes.

“It’s still very much winter in a lot of parts of the country so things like bulky sweaters, heavy coats, boots are very much on sale.”

“We talked about all of the things that you should buy in February, what are some things we should avoid this month? The main thing to avoid in February – any kind of spring clothing, spring anything. It might be very exciting to think about winter ending but a lot of that warm weather stuff is going to be at its highest prices.”

That includes swimsuits, patio furniture, and grills. Wait to buy those until the end of summer. For those of you looking to get your body ready for summer, fitness equipment is in high demand right now.

If you’re looking for a gym membership, this is not usually the best time, but with the pandemic, you may be able to find a deal.

“You might find gyms trying to tempt you with some good sign-up specials as the weather gets warmer and people start thinking ‘I’d rather workout outside.’ Anything’s really possible right now when it comes to fitness because it’s such a strange time.”

Kristin says when you’re shopping for deals this month, don’t just look for discounts, look for perks like free delivery and free installation. Just more ways to save cash.