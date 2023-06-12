(WHTM) — Car shopping has been pretty tricky in the past couple of years. It has been hard finding new ones and there were not many deals.

But things are finally starting to turn around.

After 20 months of increases, new car prices are coming down – even below sticker price. This is mainly because supply chain issues are improving.

“I think now is a good time to start shopping and do your research because there’s a good chance you’ll get a great deal right now,” executive editor for Kelley Blue Book Brian Moody said. “For the most part, those things have been solved and we’re seeing the supply of new cars increase. At one point, there were twice as many used cars in this country as new cars. And that’s not the case anymore. And remember if there’s more supply you tend to get a better deal.”

Moody said if you are in the market, this is the time to start thinking about buying a new car.

“If you wait a little bit more into the summer, it’s possible that you’re going to get a better deal but at least start doing the research, the test drives, narrowing it down. Start doing that now,” Moody said.

One major tip for buying a car Brian said to consider is the whole price.

“Don’t just think about the monthly payment, don’t just think about the down payment. Think about things like the financing. Do you have good credit? it costs money to borrow money. The better credit you have the better deal you’re going to get on that,” Moody said.



Another tip is to not just look for the most popular makes and models because they cost more.

“If you look for something a little off the beaten path either by brand, by model, or by vehicle type. Like, say a sedan for example. There’s a better chance that you’re going to get what most people would consider to be a good deal,” Moody said. “We’ve been talking about new cars and those prices potentially coming down, what about when it comes to used cars? Used cars are trending down also although maybe not as much. We see whole prices for used cars coming down, but that doesn’t always translate to low prices or reduced prices at your dealership.”

Finding inexpensive used cars is tough, but it is not impossible. Sometimes, you just need to look harder.

“There are inexpensive used cars out there, and there are inexpensive new cars out there – look for manufacturers like Nissan, Hyundai, and Kia. They have inexpensive new cars and they should be in reasonable supply,” Moody said.

But, what about that long-standing car shopping tradition: haggling? During the pandemic, a lot of dealerships moved away from it.

“Consumers have told us repeatedly that one of the most uncomfortable parts of buying a new car is negotiating and they would rather not do it, so some dealers are saying we’ll take that all out of it and we’ll give you a good price,” Moody said.

Moody said another thing to keep in mind, along with falling prices, dealers are offering more incentives than before, such as cash discounts, low-interest rates for financing, and equipment upgrades.