(WHTM) — Summer vacation season is officially here and if you are traveling by air there are things you should know to make your trip even smoother.

If you are heading to the airport this summer, you won’t be alone. Experts are expecting a record number of travelers, which is the biggest since the pandemic.

Last year, airlines were plagued with delays and cancellations. So, what can you do to avoid this?

“Last summer was pretty busy with lots of delays and cancellations. We expect this summer to be even busier,” Airhelp’s Eric Napoli said. “If you can travel one of the first flights in the morning usually the plane’s already there and the plane’s already ready. So the later you fly in the day, the more likely it is that you’re going to have a delayed flight.”

Napoli is with a company called Airhelp, which fights for passenger rights. He knows all about the airline industry. Napoli also says to be careful with connecting flights., The more you have, the more chances you will be hit with delays.

Also, some days are better to travel than others.

“People travel the most on Fridays and Mondays; they travel the least on Tuesdays. So generally Tuesday is your best day for travel in terms of flight delays,” Napoli said.

But, when are travelers entitled to compensation for a cancellation or a delay?

“Right now in the US, the state of passenger rights is a little bit tricky. If you are denied boarding because of overbooking, then yes you are entitled to compensation. If that happens, be careful not to accept the first thing that the airline offers you because it might not be everything you can get,” Napoli said.

Lost luggage can also be an issue, so be careful about putting valuables in your checked bags.

“If you do put things into your suitcase that you’re afraid to lose, maybe you can’t carry them on take pictures of them. (Also) have receipts because airlines will be a bit tricky about covering certain things. (And) often, won’t cover things that are very valuable like cameras, jewelry, you’re putting that into your suitcase at your own risk.”

A big reason for last year’s troubles was staffing shortages. With the potential of that continuing along with the demand for air travel rises. Napoli thinks this is an opportunity for airlines to improve their customer service.

“I think anytime we as consumers can put pressure on airlines to really give us the best service I think that does help,” Napoli said.

To have the best travel experience, be prepared and take care of the things you can control.

“Take it with stride. The people at the airport, they’re also having a tough time. Don’t scream and yell at anyone (because) it doesn’t help. Be patient and plan,” Napoli said.

Napoli says the US does not have the strongest passenger rights. He says you will get better protection on international flights. Some countries offer up to $600 for delays. But the white house is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers, as well as cover meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons that are within the airline’s control