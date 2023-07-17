(WHTM) — Check washing is a decades old bank fraud scam but recently, government officials say it’s on the rise again.

In fact, if you send and receive checks via mail, experts say you may be vulnerable.

“Check washing is a type of fraud where the scammers get a hold of legitimate checks that you may write for a utility bill or as a gift to a loved one, and they take that check and they put it into a chemical solution, usually, it’s something like acetone that you can find in most nail polish removers ” John Breyault, Vice President of Public Policy, Telecommunications, and Fraud at the National Consumer’s League, said.

“And that allows them to get the ink that you have used to write the check off of the check.”

This gives the check washers a blank slate.

“Once the check dries, you can write whatever you want. We’ve heard of scammers … taking just the name off and not taking off the whole number. Let’s say it’s a $50 check. They’ll make it $150 check,” Breyault said.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, they recover more than 1 billion dollars in counterfeit checks and money orders every year.

This year, the agency has issued warnings to consumers to help them avoid being the next victim.

“Those public blue mailboxes that you see on your corner are being checked less often. The Postal Service is reducing the number of those blue boxes,” Breyault said. “And so more mail is getting put into the ones that are still there, which makes them attractive targets to scammers who can do things like wait until after the last pickup.”

But even if you don’t use those public boxes, your personal inbox could still be prey.

Breyault offered some solutions to keep your money safe.

“Considering going paperless and transition to paying your bills or sending money online. When you are writing checks try and make sure you’re writing them in in indelible gel black ink pen. What we’ve heard is that that’s a little more difficult for the acetone to take off of the paper,” he said.

If you’re mailing a envelope with a check at the post office, the Postal Service also suggests taking it inside to be more secure.

You should also check your mailbox frequently and avoid letting mail sit overnight.