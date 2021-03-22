Show Me the Money: Refinancing auto loans, a way to save big on monthly payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re always looking for ways to save cash. During this pandemic, one way in particular soared — refinancing auto loans.

“People refinance their loans to take advantage of improving their payments and improving their cash flow,” says RateGenius CEO Chris Speltz.

RateGenius helps borrowers shop for auto loans and Speltz says refinancing an existing loan is a great way to lower your monthly payments.

“The vast majority of cases are people taking advantage of an interest rate that may be lower than their original loan and taking advantage of their improved circumstances to improve their financial condition.”

There are three things lenders look at when evaluating you for a new loan — your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and the value of the car versus the value of the loan.

“So the best time to consider refinancing your existing auto loan is after you’ve made at least six plus payments on your existing loan so you’ve demonstrated payment history, you’re making your payments on time and that you have the ability to repay your loan and be a good borrower.”

Speltz said the savings could be big.

“We’re talking about significant money. Last year on average we saved people almost a thousand dollars a year through refinancing auto loans. So about $80 to $90 a month.”

That’s a big deal, especially during this pandemic.

Last year, RateGenius saw a 17% increase in customers refinancing their auto loans.

“In fact the good people of Pennsylvania were very smart because actually the amount of loans that we funded in the state of Pennsylvania were actually up 43% in 2020 versus 2019.”

“The vast majority of your credit score, about 80%, is based off of how much you borrowed. Are you making your payments on time, and the length of your credit history,” Speltz said. “There’s about 10% roughly of your credit score influenced by new credit that you apply for or you ask for so if you consistently applied for credit and for whatever reason you did not receive an approval that’s a negative to your credit score.”

So if you decide to refinance, make sure you are in the best possible position to be approved.

Chris says with rates so low, it’s a good time to refinance.

“$1,000 a year is pretty significant money so if you meet those criteria I’d encourage people to think about it.”

The longer you make consistent on-time payments, the higher your likelihood of getting approved.

So while lenders like to see at least 6 monthly payments, 14 months is a good average to get serious about refinancing.