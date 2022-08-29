(WHTM) — Labor Day’s super summer savings are already a go, with big-brand stores giving customers discounts on popular items due to surpluses.

“Stores are not only left with the inventory that’s being returned, but they’re also being left with the inventory that they over planned for during the supply chain issue that was happening last holiday season,” said Hitha Herzog, chief research officer and retail analyst, H Squared Research.

Adobe reported earlier this month that prices for electronics fell 9.3% in July 2022 compared to July 2021. Toys dropped 8.2% compared to last year. The result, experts say, is savings this fall that we haven’t seen in years.

“We expect a lot of them to just be kicking off the end of this week. Don’t wait till Labor Day itself. In fact, you can probably start shopping as soon as 10 days before Labor Day, and getting as early a start as possible is really smart because that’s when your selection is going to be the biggest,” said Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot.

Analysts say consumers should buy things like televisions, computers, their favorite classic toys and games, and home goods, many of which are discounted. And you might want to start that Christmas list — if it’s a hot-ticket item, they say now is the time to buy.

“If toys are on your list, especially if your kid has a specific toy on the top of their list, you cannot start too early. We saw a lot of the most popular toys sell out last year and not get restocked due to supply chain issues,” McGrath noted.

If you’re buying gifts for the holidays, keep your receipts and double-check the store policies because if the price drops, you may be able to get an adjustment or return the item and buy it later at the cheaper price.