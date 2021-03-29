Show Me the Money: Shopping trends one year after pandemic

The pandemic changed many aspects of our lives, especially when it comes to shopping. Now one year later we’re looking back at those changes and what it all means for the future.

According to a recent survey from RetailMeNot, during the pandemic, 44% of shoppers bought items in advance more often, 32% were more focused on receiving instant savings and 30% shopped online for the first time due to COVIDrestrictions.

Nearly half of those whose shopping habits changed during the pandemic expect those changes to be permanent.

When it comes to what we were buying this year, RetailMeNot says there was a big increase in sales for loungewear and fewer for jeans.

Home exercise equipment, computer and electronic accessories, hardware and home improvement supplies were in huge demand. Coffee and alcohol also saw a surge.

This year has been rough financially for so many as well. That’s why 70% say finding a discount or deal is more important now than it was a year ago.

Still, shoppers are optimistic about 2021.

With tax refunds, stimulus checks, and the COVID-19 vaccine, consumer confidence is starting to build.

As that confidence builds, spending in all categories will start to return to normal.

The top 3 things consumers say they are most looking forward to are visiting family and friends, taking a vacation and eating out at restaurants more often.

Ss we continue through the year, experts say expect online shopping to remain a focus.

Also look for increased importance on shopping holidays. Memorial Day will likely be bigger than normal as retailers aim to make up for lost ground. So expect longer deals and deeper discounts.