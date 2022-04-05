(WHTM) — The clock is ticking and the tax deadline is two weeks away but there is still time to get everything done, which is important for the many who will get a larger refund this year.

“A lot of people are doing it correctly this year with accurate tax returns, information matching so we haven’t seen quite the backlog that we experienced last year,” said Mark Steber, the chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt.

Steber says things at the IRS are running pretty smoothly this year, and the good news is taxpayers are getting money back.

“The returns are being processed, refunds are being processed and we’re seeing quite a few in what the IRS normally says nine out 10 taxpayers in 21 days or less. We’re certainly experiencing that.”

This year, refunds are larger by 22% thanks to a lot of changes in 2021, including a larger child tax credit, larger earned income, and larger dependent care credit.

But Steber says, be careful when filling out your return. One common myth? You can just guesstimate amounts and the IRS will figure it out.

“That’s not true. The IRS has a lot more data, a lot more computers now. So if your information doesn’t match., people are correct in that they’ll ultimately get it reconciled eventually, but the IRS is also having staffing challenges so it may take a few extra weeks or few extra months to get your money.”

In the end, it is best to have everything in order and filed electronically.

“It’s only when you run into those problems where you need an IRS person to look at it or if it automatically gets flagged and triggered because something was left off or something’s not quite accurate because you guesstimated.”

“Let’s talk about that dreaded A word — audits. What are some of the scenarios you’re seeing this year that can trigger one? Audits come in a variety of flavors from the IRS asking questions to you need to come down to our office and bring your records,” Steber explained.

A home office does not trigger an audit and neither do charitable donations.

“But if you got a lot of new dependants on your tax return because those are so lucrative with tax benefits that might trigger some questions. If you’ve got a business that continually shows losses that might warrant some questions. If you’ve got income but no deductions so you have an artificially higher income and a higher earned income credit that might trigger some questions.”

Steber says it is important to keep up with benefits like the earned income tax credit, you could be leaving money on the table.

“One out of five eligible taxpayers forget or don’t take it each year by IRS records, so it’s often overlooked,” Steber explained. “If you don’t take it, it’s not going to be found by the IRS and automatically sent your way. You leave off a benefit on your tax return it stays off forever.”

The earned income tax credit has been around for decades as an incentive to work. It can be up to $6,700 for low and moderate-income taxpayers. As always, check with a professional if you have any questions.