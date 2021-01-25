Show Me the Money: The holidays are over but the deals continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean all the deals are gone and there are still ways to save.

“The good news for shoppers is that the deals didn’t stop with the holidays,” says Retailmenot shopping expert Sara Kirboll. “January brings a whole new slew of ways to save money on all of those new year’s resolutions you might have been thinking about.”

Kirboll says there are ways to save on everything from fitness routines to organizing the house. You just have to know where to look.

“The first unexpected place to find savings are at those club stores, so think Sam’s Club and Costco,” says Kirboll. “In fact Sam’s Club they’re offering you $45 off your first in-store purchase with a new membership.”

That could help with essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies. Another area you can find big savings right now is vacations.

“If you have something in the future maybe later in the fall or the winter you’re going to find an average of 25% off on vacations, in fact hotels.com is offering up to 50% off booking so don’t rule out booking a vacation now and the good news a lot of those airlines and airline carriers are not making you pay for any change fees, it is a really good time to book especially if you see a really good deal.”

Sara says there are three more items to keep your eyes on first fitness gear. Many make the resolution to get in shape. You can find 25% off of apparel and accessories and discounts on gym memberships and at-home gym equipment.

“so it’s a great time to stock up on sheets and towels, things you might have been putting off, now’s a good time to pick those up and really take advantage of those deep discounts and savings.”

And finally, skincare. From moisturizer to eye cream to cleanser, we spent most of 2020 hunkered down at home. Sara says now is the time to upgrade and revamp those skin and beauty regimens. In fact, some online retailers are offering 50% discounts.