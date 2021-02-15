Show Me the Money: Video game boom

Video games are more popular than ever right now. But they’re more than just fun. They can actually make you money in more ways than one.

One in three people around the world are playing video games.

“We’re one of those rare industries that has a lot of different industries in one. We’re both artistic and scientific, and coding and engineering,” says Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

He says all this gaming is having a real positive effect on the economy.

“We are an industry that not only creates jobs and economic output but we have a spillover effect on others. Today we create 143,000 jobs but that spillover effect helps create three times as much 428,000 jobs.”

The gaming industry can have an impact on other non-related industries like engineering, eCommerce, even healthcare, that’s called a spillover.

in 2019, video games generated $40 billion. When you add in the spillover, the figure jumps to $90 billion.

While many businesses suffered through the pandemic, the gaming industry thrived.

“People loved playing games but they also loved being connected to one another and what’s really driven the growth of our industry is people being able to play games together — and because of that more people got to play games together but also more people got to learn about games in new ways,” said Pierre-Louis.

“During this time we’re seeing a lot of people out of work. Is this an industry if you’re someone that loves to play games? Is this an industry you can make your way into? You’ve got to be really good because there are a lot of great players but this is one of those industries where we’re opening up new avenues for job growth and job creation,” said Pierre-Louis. “Esports is one of them but there are people who commentate around the games so you have e-casters who are out there talking about what’s happening in the game, you have an entire ecosystem around video gameplay. Some in making the games, some in playing the games and some in all the industries around it and creating component parts.”=

in fact, your child’s love of games could really be setting them up for success.

Girls who play video games are three times as likely to get a college degree in STEM.

“People want to know what’s going on behind the game and that spurs a lot of excitement around engineering, coding and the like.”

And the opportunities are not just limited to gaming.

“More and more games are part of how kids are being educated around science around history. it can lead to a career in lots of areas.”

Also important to remember — with the rise of esports, gaming is even leading to college scholarships.

So there is money to be made in gaming if you know where to look.