(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Soft Play has recalled its Sky Wheels products due to a fall hazard.

According to the commission, the recall was issued because the wheels can detach from the overhead rail on the play set, creating a fall hazard and risk of injury to children.

Sky Wheels were sold to businesses often for larger indoor soft-contained play systems. The wheels have a 14-inch diameter 4-spoke metal wheel attached to a downward-facing milled and threaded shaft which is supported by an overhead bar.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the commission, Sky Wheels were sold to McDonald’s, YMCA, Lifetime Fitness, Burger King, Crunch Fitness, LTF Club Organizations, and other fitness and recreational play areas between June 2009 through July 2022 for about $624.

The commission is telling businesses who purchased Sky Wheels to contact Soft Play to schedule a free inspection. Businesses should also warn their customers to not use the Sky Wheel until it has been inspected and repaired if needed.

According to the commission, there have been 15 total reports of the Sky Wheel detaching from the rail. This included three reported injuries involving lacerations to the scalp.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Soft Play at 800-782-7529 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.softplay.com/product/sky-wheels/ or at www.softplay.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.