(WHTM) — B&G Foods unveiled the SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blend on Monday, which it says manages to “perfectly capture the chocolatey, luscious caramel, and peanut flavor profile of the beloved classic SNICKERS bar.”

The company suggests shaking the seasoning onto foods and drinks like ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, yogurt, and pancakes.

The SNICKERS seasoning will start hitting shelves around the U.S. in August, according to the press release from B&G Foods.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“At Mars we are consumer obsessed and have noticed the clear desire that has emerged among consumers to be able to add the flavors of their favorite confections to both sweet and savory foods,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director for Mars Wrigley, in the release. “We’re pleased to partner with B&G Foods to allow consumers to experience the delicious and satisfying taste of SNICKERS in a completely new, and shake-able, way.”

Last year, B&G Foods partnered with Mars for a TWIX Shakers Seasoning Blend.