The coveted Squishmallows Mystery Box is on sale

If you have a Squishmallows lover in your life, this deal is for you. Walmart has a mystery box of five mini Squishmallows — and it’s part of the retailer’s weekly “Flash Deals,” so it’s on sale this week.

You won’t know until your box arrives which Squishmallows are inside, but that’s part of the fun. You do know that you’ll get five of these huggable, collectable friends, and while you’re shopping on Walmart’s website, you can check out some of the other Squishmallows available at everyday low prices.

Save $10 on 5 mystery Squishmallows — this week only

Squishmallow 5″ Plush Mystery Box, 5-Pack

The Squishmallows Mystery Box comes with five mini Squishmallows — but you won’t know which ones until you get your box and open it up. They all come inside an exclusive Squishmallow Box too. The 5-inch collectibles that may be inside your Mystery Box include a dog, an owl, an octopus, a carrot, a cheeseburger, a cat and more adorable mini friends. The Mystery Box makes a great gift for Squishmallows lovers. And since it’s part of Walmart’s “Flash Deals” this week, it’s on sale for only $29.99 (marked down from its usual price of $39.99).

More Squishmallows you can find at Walmart

Squishmallows Official Plush 8 inch Green Grasshopper

This 8-inch green and pink grasshopper Squishmallow is named Hadeon. He’s perfect for snuggling up to while relaxing or watching a movie, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Squishmallows 10″ Felton The Siamese Cat

This 10-inch Squishmallow is a gray and white Siamese cat named Felton, and he’s ready to become your huggable best friend. Since he’s extra large, he makes a great pillow for both kids and adults, and he’s the perfect gift for any cat lover.

Squishmallows Official Plush 8 inch Chocolate Cupcake

This 8-inch Squishmallow is a chocolate cupcake with a pink wrapper, pink frosting and multicolored sprinkles. Her name is Ottie, and she’s the perfect sweet treat to give to someone special this Valentine’s Day.

Squishmallows Official Plush 12 inch Brown Pug Dog

Love dogs? This 12-inch Squishmallow is a tan, white and black pug named Pam, and she’s dressed in a heart headband and angel wings for Valentine’s Day. Like all other Squishmallows, she’s made of high-quality, ultrasoft materials, so she’s ready for hugs and cuddles.

Squishmallows Plush 10 inch Blue & White Birthday Cake

Celebrating someone special’s birthday? This 10-inch Squishmallow is perfect to mark the occasion. Kiks is a cream-colored birthday cake with blue frosting and multicolored sprinkles. He even has “Happy birthday” written across his front and a birthday candle on top of his head.

Squishmallow 7.5 Inch Plush Anastasia the Axolotl

Looking for a smaller Squishmallow you can take with you on plane and car rides? This 7.5-inch plush is just as soft and huggable as the larger versions. Anastasia is a teal axolotl who is ready to be your new best friend.

