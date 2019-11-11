Streaming service subscription prices can add-up

In this week’s Show Me the Money report, many people cut the cable cord to save money but with so many streaming services out there, subscribing to them all can really add up.

Tuesday is a big day for Disney fans, it’s the launch of the highly-anticipated streaming service Disney Plus. The platform will host thousands of hours of TV shows and films including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. It costs $6.99 a month and will be home to both existing titles and brand new series.

Another new service that just launched at the beginning of the month is Apple TV Plus. It’s priced at just $4.99 a month and offers a lot less content however, it makes up for that with some big names behind it including Oprah. She has a multi-year deal with the company to create documentaries and a book club.

Coming this May you’ll have HBO Max. This service is backed by Warner Brothers and has a wide variety of content including its deep film library. It will also be home to original shows and classics including Big Bang Theory and Friends. It’s priced at $14.99 a month.

You also have established streaming services like Netflix which ranges from $8.99 to $15.99 a month. Hulu which is $5.99 with ads, and $11.99 without them, and Amazon Prime which is about $12.99 a month but also includes unlimited free shipping from its website.

CBS All Access is $5.99 a month and NBC Universal’s Peacock launches in April but no price has been announced yet.

A lot of choices to make when it comes to streaming, and that’s not even mentioning the sports streaming services like ESPN Plus, B/R Live and WWE Network.

One tip is to look for special deals where you can.

Disney Plus has a bundle package with ESPN Plus and Hulu for $12.99. Verizon Wireless is offering its customers a free year of Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus is free for a year when you purchase certain Apple products like a new iPhone and iPad.