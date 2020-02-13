Supermarkets fail to warn customers of food recalls, consumer group says

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A new study that set out to determine whether the nation’s largest grocery store chains adequately warn customers of food recalls gives most a failing grade.

The report by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund says 84% of chains failed to provide any public description of their process for notifying customers of recalls.

More than half of surveyed grocery store chains reported having some program to directly notify consumers about recalls through email or phone. In most cases, however, the group says it was unable to find out when the program is activated, how customers participate, or what information is included in the notifications.

No store provided information online about where recall notices are located in stores.

Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith’s and Target were the only stores to receive a passing grade by providing adequate information about their recall notification policies, the report states.

—

Online: Food Recall Failure: 2020 Scorecard