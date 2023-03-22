(WHTM) — Drive-up and curbside services have proven to be beneficial to many shoppers, especially during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target began launching its Drive Up services back in 2018, however, the service really began to take off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Target team members found themselves cranking out hundreds of Drive Up orders a day.

According to a news release from Target Corporate, the retail store will be introducing two new Drive Up services to their customers, after a high demand for more convenient options.

After a successful pilot test, Target is rolling out the ability to make a product return through Drive Up, as well as ordering a Starbucks drink that will be brought out to your car. The retailer said they hope the return service reaches all of their nearly 2,000 locations by the summer of 2023.

“Our journey to expand our fulfillment options starts with making it easier for our guests to shop with us,” says Mark Schindele, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer. “That’s why we’re launching Drive Up Returns. Allowing our guests to process a return from the comfort of their car underscores our commitment to helping our guests shop — and return — however they choose.”

Target stated in a release that guests will be able to bring their packaged return to Target locations, instead of going to a mail carrier. A Target team member will take care of the return and you’ll get your refund “that much faster.”

During the Drive Up process, guests are now able to add a Starbucks beverage or food item to their Drive Up order at select Target locations. The beverage will be brought out to them with the rest of their Drive Up order.

In an earlier news release from Target, the retailer stated they are introducing these new services after listening closely to what guests had to say.

“Making returns would be very fast and easy if I didn’t have to get out of the car,” and “Add an option to order Starbucks. This feature would be a game changer,” were some of the comments Target mentioned in their news release.

Target currently offers Drive Up services, as well as same-day services through Shipt.