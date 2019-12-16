Tech gifts top holiday shopping lists this year

Christmas is already next week so the countdown is on to finish that holiday shopping.

In this week’s Show Me the Money, James breaks down some of the hottest tech gifts of the holiday season. According to the Consumer Technology Association, 186 million Americans plan to purchase a tech product as a gift this year.

Tech gifts can be pretty expensive but there are some affordable stocking stuffers you can get for under $100.

Video games are always a big hit! New this year, the Nintendo Switch Lite as well as new games in the Zelda and Mario franchises.

For the little kids check out the Roybi robot. The educational toy has artificial intelligence that not only tracks how well your child is doing in the more than 500 lessons but also tracks how your child is feeling about the lessons. It costs about $200.

According to techlicious.com laptops, smartphones, TVs, tablets, and wearable tech top this year’s list of tech gifts.

Experts say to look for voice-controlled, smart technology but also be sure to check out the specs on the TV itself.